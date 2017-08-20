Australian Jason Norris leads the Fiji International by one shot from Wade Ormsby. (AAP)

South Australian golfer Jason Norris has taken the lead at the Australasian Tour's $1.5 million Fiji International, early in the final round.

Two birdies on Norris's first three holes at Natadola Bay on Sunday allowed him to move to 11 under for the tournament, leapfrogging overnight leader and fellow South Australian Wade Ormsby.

Ormsby trails by one shot at 10 under after an even-par start to his round.

Victorian Peter Wilson and Zimbabwean Scott Vincent share third at nine under after making back-to-back birdies on their first two holes.

South Australian Adam Bland has surged up the leaderboard with four birdies and an eagle on his first 12 holes to take him to eight under, fifth along with veteran Victorian David McKenzie.

McKenzie begun his round in fine style with three consecutive birdies to move to eight under for the tournament.

The Fiji International is tri-sanctioned by the Australasian, European and Asian Tours.