A Canberra fan was ejected from GIO Stadium for allegedly spitting at NRL referee Ashley Klein at halftime of Sunday's NRL home defeat by Penrith

The patron was kicked out of the arena after leaning over the railing and appearing to spit toward Klein as he headed into the tunnel, escorted by a security man, while angry fans vented frustration at on-field officiating.

Canberra confirmed further action would be considered, with the fan's details taken by stadium security.

Raiders coach Ricky Stuart said spitting at a referee would warrant further punishment.

"It's not on. They (referees) do a tough job. It's unacceptable and definitely should be punished. I didn't know that - that's news to me," Stuart said after the match.

"They've got a tough gig. We've all got tough gigs though, but that is unacceptable.

"If it happened to a coach, if it happened to a player, and that's how we do accept the referees - they're as important as a coach or a player."

The loss on Sunday left the Raiders four points behind eighth spot with two games to go, all but ending a Raiders season that started with so much promise.