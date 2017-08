Defender Jake Carlisle gave St Kilda a scare only a minutes before the first bounce of their match against North Melbourne.

Carlisle's back flared up in the warm-up and there were briefly fears he might not be able to start the game.

He limped down to the rooms, but started the match on the ground.