Spain is hunting the mastermind of the terror attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils, although a minister said the militant cell responsible had been broken.

Authorities in Spain are hunting the supposed ringleader of an Islamic extremist cell that carried out vehicle attacks in Barcelona and a seaside resort.

The investigation is focused on links among the Moroccan members and the house where they plotted the carnage.

Catalan police said the manhunt was centred on Younes Abouyaaquoub, a 22-year-old Moroccan suspected of being the driver of the van that ploughed into a promenade packed with pedestrians in Barcelona on Thursday, killing 13 and injuring 120.

Even with Abouyaaquoub still at large, Spanish Interior Minister Juan Ignacio Zoido declared the terrorist cell responsible for the carnage had been effectively "broken" after five members were killed by police in a shootout, four were in custody and as many as two were killed in an explosion earlier in the week.

Early on Saturday, police searched two buses in northwest Catalonia. Nothing was found in the searches in Girona and Garrigas, police tweeted.

Across the Pyrenees, French police carried out extra border checks on people coming from Spain.

Police also announced a series of controlled explosions on Saturday in the town of Alcanar, south of Barcelona, where the attacks were planned in a rental house destroyed on Wednesday by an apparently accidental blast.

Authorities had initially written off the incident as a household gas accident, but took another look on Friday and returned on Saturday.

Police believe the Wednesday night blast prevented a far deadlier attack using explosives, forcing the extremists to use more "rudimentary" vehicles instead.

Initially, only one person was believed killed in the blast. But police said tests were under way to determine if human remains found at the house on Friday were from a second victim.

The Islamic State group initially claimed responsibility for the Barcelona attack. In a new statement on Saturday, it also claimed the attack a few hours later in Cambrils, in which five extremists mowed down people along the boardwalk in the seaside resort.

One woman died and five others were injured in Cambrils before police shot and killed all five attackers. They were armed with an axe, knives and fake explosive belts. The IS provided no information beyond what had been previously reported.

Authorities said the two attacks were related and the work of a large terrorist cell that had been plotting for a long time from the house in Alcanar, 200km down the coast from Barcelona.

The name of the lone suspect at large, Abouyaaquoub, figures on a police list of four main suspects sought in the attacks. All the suspects on the list hail from Ripoll, a quiet, upscale town of 10,000 about 100km north of Barcelona.

Also named on the list is 17-year-old Moussa Oukabir, whose brother Driss reported his documents stolen to police in Ripoll.