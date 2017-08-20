Hawthorn veteran Shaun Burgoyne has no plans to retire at the end of the AFL season. (AAP)

Hawthorn's Shaun Burgoyne and Carlton's Kade Simpson are confident they will continue their AFL careers next year.

Decorated AFL veterans Shaun Burgoyne and Kade Simpson are unlikely to join the cavalcade of stars retiring at the end of the season.

Burgoyne, a three-time Hawthorn premiership player, and Simpson, a veteran of 285 games for Carlton, have both flagged their interest in extending their careers.

"Nothing has been put in concrete just yet, but I'm pretty positive about playing next year," Burgoyne told Channel Seven.

"I just have to sit down and talk to the club ... obviously there's a lot of things that go on once the last game is played.

"(But) I'm fairly confident that I can play next year if the club allows me to do that."

Burgoyne will be 35 at the start of next season and Simpson will turn 34 in May next year, but both have enjoyed stellar seasons.

Simpson is confident all signs point to him being offered a new deal by the Blues.

"I think my manager actually caught up with (Carlton list manager Stephen Silvagni) this week, so I'm sure it'll take place," Simpson told the Nine Network's Sunday Footy Show.

"(We'll) probably wait until the end of the year, but fingers crossed.

"I hope (to play on) ... all talks to begin with are going that way."

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge has also given strong indications that 240-game veteran Dale Morris, 34, will play on next year.

The game is set to lose some of the most decorated players to grace the field at the end of the season.

The group includes Hawthorn pair Luke Hodge and Josh Gibson, Bulldogs duo Bob Murphy and Matthew Boyd, St Kilda's Nick Riewoldt, Essendon's Jobe Watson, West Coast's Sam Mitchell and Matt Priddis and Greater Western Sydney's Steve Johnson.

Boyd played in the VFL at the weekend, but is hopeful of earning a farewell game in round 23 should the Dogs be out of finals contention.

"I would love to put the jumper on one more time, but we will see," Boyd told Channel Seven's Game Day.