Anti-fascist protesters have marched through Boston under the watchful eyes of police ahead of a rally by conservative activists.

Thousands of leftist counterprotesters have marched peaceably through downtown Boston, chanting anti-Nazi slogans and waving signs condemning white nationalism ahead of a rally being staged by conservative activists.

The marches come a week after a Virginia demonstration turned deadly.

Police Commissioner William Evans said on Friday that 500 officers, some in uniform, others undercover, were being deployed to keep the two groups apart on Saturday.

Boston's Democratic mayor, Marty Walsh, and Massachusetts' Republican governor, Charlie Baker, both warned that extremist unrest wouldn't be tolerated in this city famed as the cradle of American liberty.

Organisers of the midday event, billed as a "Free Speech Rally", have publicly distanced themselves from the neo-Nazis, white supremacists and others who fomented violence in Charlottesville on August 12.

A woman was killed at that Unite the Right rally, and scores of others were injured, when a car ploughed into counterdemonstrators.

But opponents feared that white nationalists might show up in Boston anyway.

Events are planned around the country, in cities including Atlanta, Dallas and New Orleans.

Counterprotesters from Black Lives Matter and other groups denouncing racism and anti-Semitism marched to the Common and another group planned to rally on the steps of the statehouse overlooking the sprawling park.

Some counterprotesters dressed entirely in black and wore bandannas over their faces. They chanted anti-Nazi and anti-fascism slogans, and waved signs that said: "Love your neighbour", "Resist fascism" and "Hate never made US great".

The permit issued for the rally on Boston Common came with severe restrictions, including a ban on backpacks, sticks and anything that could be used as a weapon. The permit is for 100 people, though an organiser has said he expected up to 1000 people to attend.

The Boston Free Speech Coalition, which organised the event, said it has nothing to do with white nationalism or racism and its group is not affiliated with the Charlottesville rally organisers in any way.

"We are strictly about free speech," the group said on its Facebook page. "... we will not be offering our platform to racism or bigotry. We denounce the politics of supremacy and violence."

But the mayor pointed out that some of those invited to speak "spew hate". Kyle Chapman, who described himself on Facebook as a "proud American nationalist," said he will attend.