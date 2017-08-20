Thousands of Western Force supporters including Andrew 'Twiggy' Forrest have rallied against the team being axed by the Australian Rugby Union.

An estimated 10,000 Western Force fans have rallied in Perth against the Super Rugby club's axing by the Australian Rugby Union.

Billionaire Force backer Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest said culling the Force was a "weak financial decision" and if the ARU wasn't good at managing money they should "hand over to people who are".

Rugby WA is expected to learn this week whether it will be granted the right to appeal the ARU's decision in the NSW Supreme Court.

"This is absolutely not the end of the Western Force, it is not the end of rugby in Western Australia. Win or lose the appeal, we will get stronger," " Forrest told reporters after the rally outside RugbyWA headquarters on Sunday.