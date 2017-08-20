Three men are set to be charged with engaging in a terrorist act following arson attacks at a Melbourne mosque in 2016, Victoria police say.

Two men, aged 25 and 27, are expected to be charged with engaging in a terrorist act over a serious fire at the Imam Ali Islamic Centre on December 11, Victoria police said on Sunday.

They are already already in custody and awaiting trial for planning an attack on or around Christmas day in 2016.

A third man, a 29-year-old from Meadow Heights, is also set to be charged with engaging in a terrorist act in relation to the December 11 fire at the Imam Ali Islamic Centre.

He was arrested after his car was pulled over by police in Roxburgh Park late on Saturday.

The two men already in custody will also be charged with engaging in a terrorist act for causing a fire at the same islamic centre on November 25.

Australian Federal Police Assistant Commissioner Counter Terrorism Ian McCartney said attacking a place of worship was a serious crime.

"It is clear that these arson attacks were designed to intimidate and influence those that attend this mosque and the wider Islamic community. These actions have no place in our society," Assistant Commissioner McCartney said.

The three men are expected to be charged on Sunday and face a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.