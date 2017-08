The AFL's heartland Melbourne could be without a game on the first week of the finals.

Adelaide and Sydney could host all the elimination and qualifying finals from September 7, which an AFL spokesman says will be spread between Thursday and Saturday night.

Geelong need to beat Greater Western Sydney this weekend to ensure a final in Victoria - even then, it may not be in Melbourne with the Cats likely to push for a home-ground final in Geelong.