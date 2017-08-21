Bernie Vince may once again be in trouble with the AFL match Review Panel. (AAP)

Melbourne star Bernie Vince's clash with Brisbane skipper Dayne Beams is one of several incidents from round 22 set to be scrutinised by the AFL's match review panel.

Beams left Sunday's match at the MCG for medical assessment in the second quarter after he was floored in a desperate spoiling attempt by Vince, whose forearm made contact with his opponent's face.

The Lions' skipper was able to return and play a key role for his side, but the Demons veteran still faces a nervous wait.

"From the naked eye when I was watching it looked like guys going at the footy," Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin said after the match.

"We'll wait and see how that looks.

"I think that's just the way he plays ... he just attacks every contest and goes about his business.

"He plays the game in a physical way, he attacks the contest, he goes when it's his turn and every now and then he's probably got it a little bit wrong."

Vince also collected Claye Beams in the head with his legs contesting a loose ball.

Vince has already been suspended twice this season and the Demons can ill afford to lose him on the cusp of their first finals campaign since 2006.

Port Adelaide defender Tom Jonas' off-the-ball hit on the Western Bulldogs' Luke Dahlhaus will also be assessed.

Jonas, who served a six-week suspension for striking last season, floored Dahlhaus when he made high contact with his forearm late in the Power's win in Ballarat.

But Dahlhaus was unharmed by the contact and Jonas received backing from an unlikely source.

"It's a challenging one ... because I think everyone has come to realise it is an outcome-based penalty or sanctioning approach," Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge said.

"(If) a player gets up and they're fine, then the perpetrator's probably okay.

"So, I'd imagine Tom Jonas is probably fine because Luke's okay."

Sydney will fight for a top-four finish when they host Carlton at the SCG on Saturday, but Zak Jones will sweat on the MRP's assessment of his late bump on Adelaide's Brad Crouch.

St Kilda defender Jake Carlisle was booked twice for striking in a quarter-time melee against North Melbourne, while Fremantle ruckman Sean Darcy was reported for striking Richmond's Nick Vlastuin.