Australia could head into Sunday's first Test in Bangladesh with minimal preparation as doubt surrounds a scheduled tour match.

Australia's sole tour match for the first Test against Bangladesh remains in serious doubt despite improved conditions in Dhaka.

The Australians had been due to play a two-day tour match at Fatullah, on the outskirts of Dhaka, starting on Tuesday.

Parts of the venue were flooded last week with contaminated water from nearby factories and heavy rain.

The rain has cleared up in recent days, raising hopes that the match could still be played.

But it appears unlikely to go ahead after a Cricket Australia contingent, led by coach Darren Lehmann, inspected the ground on Monday morning.

It means Australia could head into the first Test starting on Sunday with only a three-day intra-squad game under their belts.

Match practice would have been more than handy for the likes of vice-captain David Warner, who spent limited time at the crease in Darwin after being struck in the neck by a Josh Hazlewood delivery.

Usman Khawaja, who is expected to reclaim his No.3 spot after being overlooked during the tour of India, has not played at any competitive level since the one-day series against Pakistan in January.

Australian skipper Steve Smith last week indicated the 14-man squad had been prepared for the tour match to be cancelled.

"I said when we got up here that all the boys need to get their work in and be ready to go for that first Test, as we may not play a game (beforehand)," Smith said in Darwin before the Australian squad's departure.

"It'd be great if we can get a tour match on a wicket that's suitable and similar to what we're likely to get against Bangladesh in the Test match."