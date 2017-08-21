Julie Bishop is in Singapore for talks with Prime Minister Lee Hsien. (AAP)

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, along with fellow cabinet ministers Marise Payne and Steven Ciobo, are in Singapore for talks on trade, defence and tourism.

Julie Bishop is in Singapore for talks with Prime Minister Lee Hsien to discuss ways Australia can enhance its economic, security and defence interests in the region.

The foreign minister is joined by Defence Minister Marise Payne and Trade Minister Steven Ciobo for two days of talks under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

Ms Bishop will also co-host a high-level Women's Dialogue with Singaporean second minister for foreign affairs Josephine Teo, bringing together senior Singaporean and Australian business and government representatives to promote gender inclusive strategies for corporate boards.

Mr Ciobo will sign a Memorandum of Understanding on strengthening tourism, including research and data sharing to promote travel and boost tourism.

Minister Payne will sign the peace treaty to enable the Singapore Air Force to continue its training at RAAF Base Pearce in Western Australia.

Ministers Payne and Ciobo will also lead a business delegation to explore trade opportunities on August 21 and 22.

The delegation, with a strong contingent from North Queensland, will focus on defence, construction and engineering, and communication and technology services.