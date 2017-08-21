Australia are Asian basketball champions after beating Iran in the final of the Asia Cup in Lebanon.

The Boomers were led by veteran forward Brad Newley with 18 points, while centre Daniel Kickert starred with 14 points and six rebounds to help see off world No.25 Iran in Beirut on Sunday.

Australian took a four-point lead into the first break after running out to an early 12-2 buffer.

But they never looked back following a 25-12 second quarter, with Mitch Creek scoring 12 to cap off a strong campaign.

Former Memphis Grizzlies centre Hamed Haddadi, the tournament's most valuable player, scored 18 points for Iran.

Tenth-ranked Australia, made up of NBL players with overseas-based players unavailable, went through their first Asia Cup campaign undefeated.

The Andrej Lemanis-coached outfit were seldom troubled, winning their six games by an average 29 points.

Despite their dominance, no Boomers were named in the tournament's All-Star five.

Australia will next turn their attention to reaching the World Cup in China in 2019, with Asian qualification to begin in November.