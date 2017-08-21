Burnley sign Kiwi striker Wood in club record deal

The New Zealand international striker, who scored 27 goals in the second tier Championship last season, is reported to have cost Burnley more than £15 million ($19.31 million) plus add-ons. The club did not disclose the fee.
Burnley recently sold forward Andre Gray to Watford for a fee reported to be around £18 million.
Wood withdrew from Leeds United's squad for Saturday's Championship game at Sunderland saying he did not feel it would be right to play while talks continue on a move.
The 25-year-old joined Leeds from Leicester in 2015, having previously been at West Brom.
Wood, who played for New Zealand in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa as an 18-year-old, has scored 20 goals in 52 appearances for the All Whites.
(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Christian Radnedge)