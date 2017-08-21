Fuel retailer Caltex Australia says current non-executive director Steven Gregg will replace chairman Greig Gailey who has retired for health reasons.

The fuel retailer on Monday said Mr Gailey, who has been chairman since 2015 and on the Caltex board since 2007, will be replaced by current non-executive director Steven Gregg.

Mr Gregg has held a number of listed company board positions, including chairman of Goodman Fielder, and has more than 25 years of experience in investment banking and management consulting, Caltex say.