Cameron Smith has fired a scintillating final round seven-under 63 at the Wyndham Championship but it is unlikely to be enough for a second PGA Tour win.

The 23-year-old Queenslander fired a final round seven-under 63 to be 15-under for the tournament and the co-leader in the clubhouse.

The round included two eagles on the front nine. The first coming when he holed out on the 418-yard par-four first hole with a wedge from 83 metres and he followed that up with an eagle three on the par-five fifth.

Three more birdies on the back nine saw him get into a tie for the clubhouse lead with American playing partner Martin Flores.

Swedish world No.9 Henrik Stenson is the leader on the course at 18-under through seven holes with Americans Ollie Schniederjans and Kevin Na one shot back at 17-under.

Smith is currently in a tie for seventh position overall, while fellow Australian Geoff Ogilvy is 11-under for the tournament and nearing the completion of his round.