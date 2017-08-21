The family of missing NSW boy Julian Cadman, 7, has confirmed he was killed in the Barcelona terror attack and asked for privacy.

The family of missing Australian boy Julian Cadman has confirmed the seven-year-old was among the 13 people killed in Barcelona's terror attack.

Julian and his mother Jom had been in Barcelona for a family wedding, and became separated when a van ploughed into crowds in the city's busy Las Ramblas district on Thursday evening.

Julian's mother, who is originally from the Philippines, remains in hospital, one of more than 100 people hurt in the attack that has been claimed by Islamic State.

Julian's father, Andrew, arrived in Barcelona from Australia on Saturday evening (local time) to try and find his son, who is a British-Australian dual national.

Early on Monday morning Australian time, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade released a statement on behalf of the Cadman family.

"Julian was a much loved and adored member of our family," the statement said.

"As he was enjoying the sights of Barcelona with his mother, Julian was sadly taken from us. He was so energetic, funny and cheeky, always bringing a smile to our faces.

"We are so blessed to have had him in our lives and will remember his smiles and hold his memory dear to our hearts."

Through DFAT, the family thanked those who had helped in the search for Julian and said their thoughts and prayers were with the families of other victims in the Barcelona attack.

They asked for privacy and said they would not be making any further statements.

In a separate statement, Foreign Minister Julie Bishop confirmed the death and said Australia continues to provide consular assistance to the family.

Spanish police and authorities tweeted in Spanish that Julian had been formally identified, while Spain's Interior Ministry said his identity had been confirmed by DNA testing.

The UK Foreign Office had also been providing assistance to the Cadman family.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson tweeted: "I send my sincerest sympathies to the family of Julian Cadman and all those who loved him. His death is a tragedy.

"The FCO, our Australian colleagues & the Spanish authorities continue to do all we can to support his family at this deeply distressing time."

Another Sydney woman, Suria Intan, who was on the last few days of a European holiday with friends, is also in a serious condition in hospital after being injured in the attack.

Ms Intan is a Commonwealth Bank worker who is heavily involved with Hillsong church. A spokesperson told AAP its church in Barcelona is supporting her and her family.

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop had earlier confirmed four Australians were injured in the attack including two Victorian men who have been released from hospital.

They have been named in media reports as friends Robert Bogdanovski and Anthony Colombini.