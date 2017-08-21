As Islamic State militants continue to lose grip of territory in Iraq and Syria, experts say many are resorting to methamphetamine or ice out of desperation.

As Islamic State is driven out of Iraq and Syria, militants in the last throes are battle are turning to the drug ice in desperation.

ISIS's self-proclaimed "caliphate" effectively collapsed in July when Iraqi security forces reclaimed its previous stronghold Mosul.

US Army Colonel Ryan Dillon says there is increasing evidence of ISIS fighters using methamphetamine to help them stay alert during fighting.

"There were several ISIS fighters that had track marks on them from taking something intravenously and that was assessed to be methamphetamine," the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve spokesman told AAP on the phone from the Middle East.

Among the short-term effects of methamphetamine are increased confidence, alertness and energy.

Another new ISIS tactic he outlined was stationing children 24 hours a day outside their factories which are producing car bombs in order to ward off air strikes.

At the weekend, Iraqi security forces backed by a US-led coalition launched a new offensive to take back the city of Tal Afar.

Colonel Dillon expects the Tal Afar offensive to be slightly easier than the one to reclaim Mosul which took nine months

Tal Afar is 80 kilometres west of Mosul, and an estimated 2000 militants remain in the city.

Australia has 780 Australian defence personnel deployed to the Middle East in the fight against ISIS.

Australia's contribution covers training Iraqi security forces, special operations and air strikes.