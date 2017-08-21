Ross Lyon says there's no guarantees his team's ugly end to the AFL season won't get even uglier. (AAP)

Fremantle's youngsters look to have hit a wall, putting them in danger of copping another hiding in Sunday's clash with Essendon at Etihad Stadium.

The Dockers are reeling following consecutive 104-point losses - the biggest defeats in Ross Lyon's 11-year coaching career.

Sydney pummelled Fremantle at the SCG in round 21, before the Tigers overcame a slow start on Sunday to thrash the Dockers 25.5 (155) to 7.9 (51).

The eighth-placed Bombers need to win to guarantee their spot in the finals, and are set to come out swinging.

Fremantle are still in the early stages of a rebuild, and fielded eight players who were 21 or under against the Tigers.

Lyon concedes his team may have reached a tipping point in terms of its inexperience, meaning they could be on the receiving end of another big loss against Essendon.

"There's no guarantees," Lyon said.

"We've seen this all before, this is no shock.

"It's a tipping point and the evidence is we've got to that point at the minute.

"Do we like it? No. But I've sat and watched teams rebuild over a period of time and I1m sure they go through losses and periods like this.

"We need to bring through young players. I think that's the task at hand here. We're steady. We're not crumbling."

When asked whether he was worried about Fremantle's future, Lyon replied: "I'm not here to do a season summary for you.

"I'm here to say we're really disappointed.

"And prior to the last two weeks you wouldn't have the confidence to ask that, because you would have answered it yourself and said, 'Geez, they're on track'.

"But after two 100-point losses, your confidence is up."

The one positive to come out of Sunday's match was the successful AFL return of former Gold Coast Sun Harley Bennell.

Bennell tallied two goals from six disposals, and pulled up well after the game.

But ruckman Sean Darcy could miss the clash with Essendon after being reported for his strike on Richmond's Nick Vlastuin.