Parramatta's bid for a top-four spot has taken a hit with forward Manu Ma'u suspended for Thursday's crucial NRL clash with Brisbane.

Ma'u has accepted a one-match ban for shoulder charging Gold Coast playmaker Ash Taylor during last week's 30-8 win over the Titans in Sydney.

Backrower Ma'u, who's played 21 games this season, will be absent as the fifth-placed Eels face the second-ranked Broncos at Suncorp Stadium in the penultimate round of the regular season.

Sydney Roosters forward Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Canterbury's Brett Morris and Wests Tiger David Nofoaluma all avoided bans after pleading guilty to dangerous conduct charges from the weekend.

Cronulla stars James Maloney and Wade Graham accepted fines for tripping and high tackle offences respectively against North Queensland on Saturday.