Brisbane coach Chris Fagan is exploring options to improve the club's AFL list in 2018 - and wants Tom Rockliff to remain on it.

Rockliff explored trade options at the end of the 2016 season and was stripped of the captaincy by incoming coach Chris Fagan.

The first-year coach believes Rockliff is happy at the fast-improving Lions and will choose to stick around into 2018.

"The way he's acting and talking around the footy club I don't think he's going anywhere," Fagan told Melbourne radio station SEN.

"He seems very happy at the moment. His wife is pregnant, he's just built a new house.

"I'd be hopeful that he stays."

Fagan remained in Victoria on Monday after his side's loss to finals-bound Melbourne on Sunday for a list management meeting to shape his off-season targets.

Brisbane's competitiveness in the second half of the season, coupled with strong showings by several first and second-year draft picks, has the Lions poised to jump up next season.

The Lions have been linked to Queensland-native Adelaide forward Charlie Cameron but will also invest heavily in the draft.

Fagan said the club would attempt to eliminate any prospects - whether trade or draft targets - that might not be happy in Brisbane.

"We won't be taking anyone who's at high risk of wanting to return home. It's an understandable thing with young people. It's normal," Fagan said.

The 18th-placed Lions face 17th-placed North Melbourne on Saturday and the loser will receive the benefit of the No.1 pick in November's draft.

Fagan said there would be no question about their motivation.

"We're trying to win and build that winning culture at the club and that's more important than having the first draft pick," he said.

"(Last year) we had pick three and took Josh McCluggage. If we had pick one we would have taken Josh McCluggage.

"(The club's list managers) would like to have the first pick ... but it's so important that we finish off the season with a win. We don't want to leave the season on a sour note."