The failed merger with oOh!media has contributed to a 19 per cent fall in net profit for APN Outdoor's first half.

APN Outdoor's scuppered merger with oOh!media has contributed to a 19 per cent fall in first-half profit, despite the outdoor advertising group lifting revenue after a strong digital performance.

Higher-than-expected merger advisory costs and asset impairments of $4.1 million cut net profit to $15.8 million, while first half total revenues climbed 7.8 per cent to $162.3 million, the company reported on Monday.

APN Outdoor declared an interim dividend, fully franked, of 6.7 cents per share, up 0.2 cents on the 2016's dividend.