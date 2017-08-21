Former England manager McClaren takes up Tel Aviv coaching role

"I have huge respect for such a well known club both in Israel and in Europe and I intend to help Jordi and the players achieve success for the fans this season," McClaren told Tel Aviv's website (www.maccabi-tlv.co.il).
The 56-year-old previously worked with Cruyff at Manchester United where McClaren was assistant manager under Alex Ferguson from 1999-2001 while Cruyff played for the Premier League club.
McClaren also coached Dutch side FC Twente in two separate spells from 2008-10, leading them to the Dutch league title in 2010, and from 2012-13, where he resigned after a year due to poor performances that led to widespread criticism from fans.
(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru)