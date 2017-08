Iron ore miner Fortescue has lifted full-year profit to $US2.09 billion ($A2.64 billion) and declared a higher final dividend, of 25 cents a share.

Fortescue Metals Group has more than doubled full-year net profit to $US2.09 billion ($A2.64 billion), helped by a rebound in iron prices and lower costs.

The iron ore miner said revenue for the year to June 30 rose 19 per cent to $US8.45 billion.

The company has lifted its fully franked final dividend to 25 cents a share, more than doubling from 12 cents a year ago.