After almost three decades maintaining a world-class cricket pitch, the Gabba's legendary grounds' manager Kevin Mitchell Jnr is ready to retire - after one last Ashes Test.

He followed in his father's footsteps to take the job as an assistant curator in 1984 and has managed the ground for the past 27 years.

He will retire after November's Ashes Test and said in maintaining the iconic stadium he felt responsible to create something Queenslanders were proud of.