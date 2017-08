Goodman Group has raised its full-year dividend by 1.9 cents, while both revenue and net profit fell in the 12 months to June 30.

Commercial and industrial property group Goodman's full-year net profit has slumped 39 per cent to $778.1 million.

The company's revenue for the year to June 30 was also down, by 13.4 per cent to $2.55 billion, but operating profit before significant items rose 8.6 per cent to $776 million.

Goodman has lifted its final dividend 1.1 cents on last year, to 13.2 cents per share and bringing the full-year dividend to 25.9 cents.