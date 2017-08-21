GWA Group's statutory full-year profit is flat on on continuing operations it rose three per cent to $53.7 million, on its bathrooms and kitchens unit revenue.

Continuing operations revenue for the year to June 30 rose 1.5 per cent to $446.33 million, but was capped by the continued weak residential construction market in Western Australia.

The company will pay a final dividend of 9.0 cents a share, unchanged from a year earlier.