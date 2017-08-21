Health insurer nib has lifted full-year profit to $119.6 million but expects profitability to slip slightly in the current financial year as margins contract.

Health insurer nib has lifted full-year profit 29 per cent to $119.6 million, helped by an increase in policyholder numbers and lower-than-expected claims expense.

Revenue for the year to June 30 was eight per cent higher at $2.04 billion and the company has increased its final dividend to 10.5 cents a share, fully franked, up from 9.0 cents a year ago.

The company expects underlying operating profit to be slightly lower in FY18 at $150 million, down from $153.7 million in FY17, because of margin contraction and additional investment in new ventures and technology.