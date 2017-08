Border officials have swept up hundreds of illegal foreign workers after raiding nearly 50 properties across Australia.

More than 225 illegal foreign workers have been nabbed by border force officials and hundreds more stopped from entering Australia during a national blitz.

Nearly 50 commercial and residential properties were raided as part of the operation targeting visa fraud, illegal work and exploitation of foreigners.

The majority of illegal workers swept up in the raids have been deported and investigations continue into a number of labour hire companies.