While Essendon defender Michael Hurley is making progress in his recovery from a calf injury, Josh Green could be out for the rest of the season.

He is recovering well from the calf injury that sidelined him from last weekend's win over Gold Coast, but won't know for sure until later in the week.

While Hurley should be ready if Essendon confirm their finals berth, small forward Josh Green most likely has a bone fracture in his foot and will not play again this season.