West Coast Eagle Josh Kennedy, right, is the leading contender for the Coleman Medal again. (AAP)

Josh Kennedy leads the Coleman medal race with one round remaining in the AFL season, giving him a golden chance to collect the award for a third straight year.

West Coast's Josh Kennedy is in the box seat to win a third straight Coleman medal, a remarkable AFL feat for somebody who missed five games this year.

Kennedy has a golden chance to join Geelong icon Gary Ablett Snr and Hawthorn's John Peck as the only players to have won three consecutive Coleman medals since the award's introduction in 1955.

Ablett topped the league's goal-kicking list in 1993-95, while Peck won the gong during 1963-65.

Kennedy missed a quarter of the season because of a calf injury but somehow still leads the Coleman medal race with one round remaining, having booted 64 goals.

Essendon young gun Joe Daniher and Sydney superstar Lance Franklin are both within striking distance, having kicked 60 and 59 goals respectively.

Daniher would fancy his chances of kicking a bag against hapless Fremantle, who have lost their past two games by a combined 208 points.

Franklin is also every chance of adding some fodder to his highlight reel against Carlton at the SCG on Saturday.

Ben Brown rounds out the list of contenders but with 56 goals to his name it would take something truly remarkable from the North Melbourne big man - and a quiet game from Kennedy against Adelaide.

Kennedy was among the Eagles' best yet again last weekend, dobbing four goals in a low-scoring scrap against Greater Western Sydney.

Eagles coach Adam Simpson noted it was the latest example of the 29-year-old's class but also his side's reliance on him.

"Teams know that JK is one of the best forwards, if not the best forward, in the competition," Simpson said.

"So they put a lot of time into him, but we need more options and more crumbing from our forward line as well."

COLEMAN MEDAL RACE WITH ONE ROUND REMAINING

1) Josh Kennedy (64 goals from 16 games)

2) Joe Daniher (60 goals from 21 games)

3) Lance Franklin (59 goals from 21 games)

4) Ben Brown (56 goals from 21 games).