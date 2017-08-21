Newcastle will be without Brock Lamb and Luke Yates for the rest of the NRL season, after they both suffered injuries in Saturday's loss to Melbourne.

Newcastle's bid to avoid a third straight wooden spoon has suffered a serious blow, with scans confirming a season-ending tear in playmaker Brock Lamb's knee.

Lamb, who has been one of the Knights' best in the past month, suffered a grade-two medial collateral ligament tear in his left knee in Saturday's loss to Melbourne.

And in further bad news for the Knights, forward Luke Yates has also been ruled out for the season with syndesmosis in his left ankle.

Both will be ruled out of training for four weeks.

Lamb's injury is a blow to the Knights' end-of-season run, given he had guided the team to three straight wins before Saturday's loss.

The 20-year-old has set up 15 tries and 21 linebreaks this season, to establish himself as a long-term halves partner with the incoming Connor Watson next season.

Meanwhile Jaelen Feeney will likely replace Lamb alongside Trent Hodkinson for the final two rounds of this year.