Castleford have confirmed the signing of former Huddersfield centre Joe Wardle from the Newcastle Knights.

The 25-year-old Scotland international, who is being released just 12 months into a three-year contract with the Knights for personal reasons, is joining the Tigers on a three-year deal from the start of the 2018 season.

Castleford are thought to have agreed a transfer fee for Wardle, who began his career with Bradford and made 141 appearances for Huddersfield before moving to the NRL at the end of last season in a deal that saw Newcastle fullback Jake Mamo move to Super League.

Wardle, who has so far made 15 appearances for the Knights, said: "Rugby careers are short so happiness is key and sometimes things don't work out, which is unfortunately the case."