The 30-year-old was loaned out to La Liga side Sevilla by manager Pep Guardiola at the start of last season in a bid to reignite his career.
The French forward played 30 games for the Spanish team before returning to Manchester during pre-season training.
Nasri excelled in the 2013-14 season, scoring 11 times to help the side capture a second league title in three years.
Despite signing a five-year contract extension in 2014, the former Arsenal player was unable to replicate his high standards from the previous season, failing to secure a regular starting place in the team.
Nasri won 41 international caps for France, scoring five goals.
