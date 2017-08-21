Nasri, who scored 27 goals in 176 appearances for City and won both the league title and the League Cup twice, ends a six-year spell at the club.

The 30-year-old was loaned out to La Liga side Sevilla by manager Pep Guardiola at the start of last season in a bid to reignite his career.

The French forward played 30 games for the Spanish team before returning to Manchester during pre-season training.

Nasri excelled in the 2013-14 season, scoring 11 times to help the side capture a second league title in three years.

Despite signing a five-year contract extension in 2014, the former Arsenal player was unable to replicate his high standards from the previous season, failing to secure a regular starting place in the team.

Nasri won 41 international caps for France, scoring five goals.

