Migrants, Indigenous hit as legal centres can't meet demand

SBS World News Radio: Migrants in Australia, as well as Indigenous people, are increasingly being turned away from essential legal aid.

It is all smiles in Labah Mooree's family home in Melbourne these days, but that was not the case a year ago.

Mr Mooree, a Karen refugee from Myanmar, was being consistently underpaid at his job as a cleaner.

Shorter hours than what he worked were being recorded, and weekend shifts were going missing from his payslips.

"I know that, due to the language barriers, that was the cause of the problem. I didn't know about the problem before, but I knew it was continuing."

It was not until Mr Mooree got legal advice in Karen that he was finally able to recover the lost wages he was owed.

But many others like him in Australia are not getting the access to legal support they need.

Last year, almost 170,000 people were turned away from community legal centres.

In three out of four cases, it was because of a lack of resources.

Of those people who did receive help, 15 per cent were Indigenous, and 26 per cent came from multicultural backgrounds.

The head of the National Association of Community Legal Centres, Nassim Arrage, says the need for help is increasing.

"There is a growing (number) of people that need access to free or affordable legal services."

But he says the number of people being turned away from the legal centres is also rising, up 6 per cent just from last year.

"And, often, these are people who are vulnerable, who don't speak English, have a disability, are homeless or have a mental health condition. When we're not able to help them, they've got nowhere else to go."

Denis Nelthorpe, chief executive of West Justice, a community legal service in Melbourne's western suburbs, says around half of its clients are newly arrived migrants.

And he says having to turn clients away is too common.

"We know there are hundreds and hundreds of people who would like us to give not just advice, but actual casework, and we just don't have the resources to do that."

Mr Nelthorpe says the need for the community legal services is heightened by the fact many newly arrived migrants remain unaware of their rights.

"There are very low levels of understanding, partly because our laws are so different from the countries they come from, but, also, because the way in which you get that information in this country is by ringing the telephone lines -- for instance, with the Fair Work Ombudsman -- and that's pretty difficult if you have English as a second language."