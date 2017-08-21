Australian authorities have confirmed that missing NSW boy Julian Cadman was killed in the Barcelona terror attack, with a short statement from the family.

In a statement put out by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, on behalf of the family, the seven-year-old was remembered as an "energetic, funny and cheeky" boy.

"Julian was a much loved and adored member of our family," the emailed statement said early on Monday morning.

"As he was enjoying the sights of Barcelona with his mother, Julian was sadly taken from us. He was so energetic, funny and cheeky, always bringing a smile to our faces."

The family's statement came shortly after a tweet from the verified Alerta Desaparecido Twitter account, which announced the death in Spanish.

The translated statement said: "The family of Julian Cadman has told us that unfortunately he is one of the victims of the attack and has asked us to thank all the people who have spread the news.

"In these so unjust, hard and painful moments we share in the feeling of the relatives and friends of Julian. Rest in peace."