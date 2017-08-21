Mo Farah has won his final track race in Britain before he heads off to run marathons.

Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah signed off track racing in Britain by winning the 3,000 metres at the Diamond League meet in Birmingham.

The 34-year-old Farah, who is quitting track to focus on marathon running, won in 7 minutes, 38.64 seconds.

"Emotions have been high coming into this event - not as much as (the 2012 Olympics in) London but it is my last time at home and I really enjoyed it," said Farah, who paid tribute to the home fans.

"They have been amazing. This is what it is all about. This is what we dream of. I've had some amazing support throughout my career and they have followed my journey so thank you."

Farah will retire from the track at the Diamond League finals in Zurich on Thursday.