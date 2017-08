Authorities are reportedly working on plans to increase security at airports. (AAP)

Federal authorities are reportedly working on plans to beef up security at the country's airports.

Police will reportedly be given the power to demand identification from anyone at a major domestic airport, even those not boarding a plane.

The plan could stop suspect passengers from flying and allow police to order members of the public to leave airports, News Corp Australia reported on Monday.

A spokeswoman for federal Justice Minister Michael Keenan would not confirm or deny the plan but said the government's No. 1 priority was to keep Australians safe.