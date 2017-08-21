Canberra are somehow still an outside chance of making the NRL finals. (AAP)

Four teams remain in the hunt for the final two spots in the NRL finals, but none of the teams are willing to take their opportunities when it matters most.

Wanted: Two more teams to play NRL finals football. The spots are free to a good home for anyone who wants them.

That is, if anyone actually wants them.

The race for the seventh and eighth spots appears to be a three-horse race but between them, North Queensland, Manly and St George Illawarra have won just two games in the past four weeks.

Canberra also still remain an outside chance if they beat Newcastle and Melbourne, and two of the aforementioned three teams lose both their remaining games.

It's not the most unlikely scenario when you consider the form of the Cowboys, Dragons and Sea Eagles.

North Queensland at least have their excuses. Already without Johnathan Thurston and Matt Scott, they have been smashed with injuries in recent weeks.

Their best chance of a win will come against Wests Tigers on Friday night, but lose that, and a potential must-win clash with Brisbane awaits in round 26.

Two losses could also still be enough if they keep the scorelines tight and results go their way.

Ditto that for Manly, who could all but wrap up their spot in New Zealand next Sunday against the Warriors.

A relatively easy task on paper, except for the fact so were their last two clashes with the Tigers and Canterbury. And they somehow lost them both.

"How does it happen?" coach Trent Barrett seemingly joined the rest of the NRL is asking on Sunday.

"You can't go from being the side that we were for the 21 weeks and sitting as high as third to playing in spits and spats like we are."

But in the NRL in 2017, apparently you can.

Just ask the Drgaons, who led the competition after seven rounds but now find themselves out of the top eight.

They face Penrith in a crucial clash on Sunday, before a very winnable game against Canterbury in round 26.

A victory in either match will be enough to get them into the finals if either the Cowboys or Manly go winless. However in the unlikely event they both rediscover their mojo, even victories in both might not be enough for Paul McGregor's men.

Alternatively, at least two sides could crash and burn, allowing Canberra to pull off the ultimate Steven Bradbury and romp into the finals.

It doesn't seem the most unlikely option.