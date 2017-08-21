NRL players haven't ruled out boycotts if a deal on the collective bargaining agreement can't be struck.

The Rugby League Players Association is confident a deal can be struck with the NRL for the next Collective Bargaining Agreement.

But if peace isn't reached, they warn boycotting of the Dally M awards or end-of-year World Cup is an option.

More than 180 players converged on Sydney's CBD for an hour-long meeting, and another 100 joined via video conference to be presented with the latest offer.

They didn't vote on whether to accept it with the players still concerned about a number of key considerations in the latest proposal.

"The reality is, whilst we're close, but there is still some work to do," RLPA chief executive Ian Prendergast said

"We discussed our objectives going into the negotiations tonight as well as the remaining issues that need to be resolved."

Players didn't directly discuss the possibility of a World Cup boycott, but they did float the possible next steps to be taken if a deal can't be reached.

Those include also skipping key NRL commercial activities through next month's finals series, including the captain's call.

In the absolute extreme, the RLPA could even consider challenging the legality of the league's salary cap through the courts.

"We can't rule out taking action," Prendergast said when asked about the World Cup.

"We think that by locking ourselves away we can get this deal done. But having said that we can't rule out further action.

"I think the players have been extremely committed to getting a fair deal, and they will stand up and fight for what's fair."

Prendergast also claimed the negotiations had moved a long way since his NRL boss Todd Greenberg entered discussions.

It's understood the NRL and RLPA have found common ground on the $9.4 million salary cap figure for next season.

However, there are concerns over player privacy issue through new proposed integrity protocols, a retirement fund and the issue of shared revenue streams.