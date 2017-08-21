Residents of Dubbo in the state's west will have the chance to take part in Australia's first trial of digital drivers' licenses.

NSW drivers may soon be able to ditch their hard copy licences for digital versions if an Australian-first trial is successful.

From November, Dubbo residents in the state's west will be able to use digital drivers' licences, accessible on a mobile phone, for both roadside police checks and as proof of identity and age at pubs and clubs. The trial is the first step in a government plan to roll out digital licenses across the state by 2019.

"This trial is an opportunity to demonstrate the additional levels of identity security and increased protection against identity fraud that a digital licence provides compared to a physical one," NSW Roads Minister Melinda Pavey said in a statement.