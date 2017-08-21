Pacquiao vs. Horn rematch confirmed for Brisbane

"I have had a meeting earlier today which has confirmed that Manny Pacquiao will definitely be in Brisbane this year for a rematch with Jeff Horn," Quirk told local media.
The fight is expected to be held in November at the same Lang Park stadium where a packed crowd of 50,000 saw former schoolteacher Horn upset Pacquiao for the WBO welterweight belt in an unanimous 12-round decision last month.
Quirk said Brisbane Marketing, the city council's major events subsidiary, would be re-engaged for negotiations with promoters Top Rank and Duco Events.
"It was a matter of Manny Pacquiao deciding whether he wanted to take up that clause in the contract to give a rematch in the event that he lost," Quirk added.
Horn's surprise win over 38-year-old Pacquiao caused controversy, with many observers outraged by the decision.
But a WBO scoring review later endorsed Horn as the rightful winner.
