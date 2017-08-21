A World XI will play three Twenty20 matches in Lahore, heralding a return for international cricket in Pakistan.

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi says international cricket will return to the country next month when a World XI plays a three-match Twenty20 series in Lahore.

The 15-men World XI comprises cricketers from all top Test-playing nations with former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower as its coach.

Flower had been assigned to select the squad and the tour is financially supported by the International Cricket Council.

The PCB is also looking to host Sri Lanka in October and is in talks with the West Indies Cricket Board for a three-match T20 series in November.

Zimbabwe and Afghanistan are the only foreign countries to tour Pakistan for short limited-overs series since terrorists attacked a Sri Lankan cricket team bus in Lahore in 2009.