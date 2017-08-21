Up to 300 NRL stars will hear the game's latest offer for a Collective Bargaining Agreement on Monday night, but no deal will be reached.

Rugby League Players Association negotiators could still require days of meetings with the NRL to finalise the game's next Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Up to 300 NRL stars are expected to meet either in person or through video link on Monday night, to learn the full details of the offer agreed upon by all 16 club bosses and the league's hierarchy last week.

Realistically though, it will just form another chapter in the seemingly never-ending feud between the league and its players.

Players will not be asked to vote on whether to pass it though, with the RLPA still not sold on a number of key aspects in the offer.

Once further directions are discussed with the players, it's understood the players' union believes at least three or four days of intense meetings with the NRL could be required to finally strike a deal.

While the figure of a $9.4 million salary cap for next season is likely to remain, it is only one of a number of components which make up the CBA.

Of a bigger concern to RLPA bosses is facets of injury compensation, integrity unit protocols, retirement benefits and use of individual player branding.

It's understood the issue of shared revenue also remains a point of contention.

While it's believed the NRL has come part way on the matter, there is debate between the two parties about what is protected.

"It is unfortunate that we will not be in a position to take an in-principle agreement to RLPA members for consideration during the mass meeting on Monday," RLPA CEO Ian Prendergast said in a statement after meeting with the NRL last week.

"But we are committed to continue working towards reaching an agreement over the coming weeks."

Regardless though, the threat of player action in the form of a Dally M boycott is seemingly appearing less likely as both parties edge closer to common ground.