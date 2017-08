The Titans leadership group have met with club boss Graham Annersley in a show of unity for embattled coach Neil Henry.

The Titans coach and fullback Jarryd Hayne were the subject of an emergency meeting last week, with the board members set to meet again as early as Monday to decide the pair's fate.

But Proctor said Henry was the man for the job, maintaining reports of a rift with players were a "twist up" and expected him to remain in the role.