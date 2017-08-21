Rob Quiney has retired from first-class cricket after the Victorian batsman missed out on a state contract.

Victorian top-order batsman Rob Quiney has retired from first-class cricket after missing out on a new state contract.

His retirement was confirmed on the same day that the Bushrangers announced their squad for the coming season, with Peter Handscomb confirmed as the new captain.

Quiney, 35, played 96 first-class games for Victoria, scoring 5674 runs at an average of 36.84 and a top score of 153.

He was a member of five Sheffield Shield-winning teams, including the last three in a row.

The popular left-hander played two Tests against South Africa in late 2012.

Quiney is expected to continue playing for the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League.