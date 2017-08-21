A Canberra fan has been punished after spitting on a referee during Sunday's NRL clash against Penrith.

Canberra have cancelled the membership of a fan who spat at NRL referee Ashley Klein during Sunday's home loss to Penrith.

The Raiders have revoked the fan's membership for 12 months.

Video footage showed the fan leaning over the railing and spitting towards Klein as he headed into the tunnel.

The fan, who was ejected from from GIO Stadium after the incident at halftime, contacted the club to express remorse, Canberra chief executive Don Furner said.

"The Raiders will not tolerate anti-social behaviour at home matches," Furner said.

"We believe 12 months is a sufficient penalty for the incident and we will review his membership application after this time has expired.

"From what we understand from further discussions with the member and his family, this was out of character and he is genuinely sorry for his actions."

Raiders coach Ricky Stuart said spitting at a referee warranted punishment.

"It's not on. They (referees) do a tough job. It's unacceptable and definitely should be punished. I didn't know that - that's news to me," Stuart said after the match.

The loss on Sunday left the Raiders four points behind eighth spot with two games to go, all but ending a Raiders season that started with so much promise.