World No.134 Arina Rodionova has forced her way into the US Open main draw.

The Victorian secured her first start in the last grand slam of the year with a 7-6 (7-5) 6-1 win over Lizette Cabrera in an eight-player Australian playoff tournament in New Haven, Connecticut.

It continued a solid 2017 for 27-year-old Rodionova after she competed in the main draw at Wimbledon for the first time and reached her first WTA quarter-final in Nanchang, China.

Cabrera will have another chance to join Rodionova at Flushing Meadows when she takes part in US Open qualifying this week.

Despite former champion Samantha Stosur pulling out because of injury, Australia will have a strong contingent in the women's draw.

Daria Gavrilova, Ash Barty and Ajla Tomljanovic will spearhead the Australian challenge.

Qualifying for the US Open commences on Tuesday, with eight Australians among the 128 men and 128 women competing for 16 qualifying berths in both the men's and women's singles draws.