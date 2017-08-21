South Australia and the ACT will sign an agreement on Monday to work on creating a joint national space agency based in Canberra.

The South Australian and ACT governments will sign an agreement to advocate for a national space agency.

The two governments will sign a memorandum of understanding on Monday to work towards a Canberra based national space agency, with SA Premier Jay Weatherill, arguing it is critical Australia has a national agency to participate in the international space industry which is worth $420 billion annually.

"The space sector has enormous growth potential and is a perfect fit for South Australia, given our national leadership in other high-tech industries," Mr Weatherill said.