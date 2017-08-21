Donald Trump's blueprint for Afghanistan will be unveiled in an address to troops and the American nation on Tuesday.

Australia must make any decision on its role in Afghanistan based on the national interest, says a former national security adviser.

US President Donald Trump will address troops in Arlington, Virginia (11am AEST) on Tuesday, providing what the White House has described as an "update on the path forward for America's engagement in Afghanistan and South Asia".

Peter Khalil, a Labor MP and former security adviser to the Rudd-Gillard government, said the announcement would be "very significant" and have implications for Australia.

"We have to make some tough decisions about this," Mr Khalil said on Monday.

"This war has been going on for 16 years now and we need to have to make an assessment based on what's important and what's best for Australia."

He said a key issue was whether the commitment helped protect Australians against returning foreign fighters.

Mr Trump has labelled the Afghanistan conflict a mess and promised he would make it "a lot less messy".

There has been speculation the US might provide more private security contractors.

Another report suggested between 3000 and 5000 US troops could be embedded with Afghan forces.

The Turnbull government recently made a modest boost to Australia's military contribution in Afghanistan - an advisory and mentoring role - at the request of NATO.

This brought Australia's total deployment to 300 defence personnel, up by 30.

Australian Strategic Policy Institute executive director Peter Jennings said any rapid American withdrawal or downscaling would compromise Australia's ability to keep its operation going.

"A good outcome would be if there's a sustained American commitment to training the Afghan military and police," he told AAP.

The exit of Trump adviser Steve Bannon and emergence of General John Kelly as White House chief of staff suggested military chiefs would "assert their authority" on the new Afghanistan strategy.

Mr Jennings said providing stability in Afghanistan and preventing a return of Taliban rule remained important.